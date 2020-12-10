Los Angeles Rams vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Los Angeles Rams vs New England Patriots Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 13

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: FOX/NFL Network

Los Angeles Rams (8-4) vs New England Patriots (6-6) Game Preview

Why New England Patriots Will Win

The defense has been fantastic, and the formula is working with four wins in the last five games.

The Patriots grind out games with more rushing attempts than anyone in the NFL, they’re blowing off the passing game, and they’re relying on a defense that’s finding ways to come up with big plays in big moments.

The Rams are having turnover issues with 20 on the year and 12 in the last five games. New England? Two giveaways in the win over Arizona, and no others in this run of five games. It’s all part of the formula.

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

When this defense wants to rise up and rock against one thing, it’s able to do it. What’s it great at? Stopping the run.

The Rams are already a rock against the pass – they lead the NFL in pass defense, give up the fewest touchdowns through the air, and allowing the fewest big plays – but they’re stuffing running game after running game.

That was a problem earlier in the year, but after the first four games, they’ve allowed over 100 yards in just three of the last eight games. New England is 0-3 when running for fewer than 100 yards.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams seem to have found their running back. Darrell Henderson might have come up with a huge dash here and there, and Malcolm Brown has taken away touchdowns, but it’s Akers who’s the new main man with 84 yards and a score against San Francisco and 72 yards and a score last week against Arizona. He’s not going to catch a whole lot of passes, and he has a banged up shoulder, but he’ll get the go-to carries.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Jared Goff stay hot?

After a horrible performance against San Francisco, he was fantastic against Arizona with the offense finding its groove again. New England will take the Rams out of their normal attack, and Akers and the ground game will get stuffed, but the LA D will be the star – it’ll hold down Cam Newton and make him throw – and Goff will be solid.

Los Angeles Rams vs New England Patriots Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 27, New England 20

LA Rams -5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

