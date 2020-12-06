Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 6

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Network: FOX

Los Angeles Rams (7-4) vs Arizona Cardinals (6-5) Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

The Rams have a way of coming off clunker losses with big performances. The last time they lost to San Francisco, they came back against Chicago with a dominant 24-10 win – considering it was a bit of a slugfest.

They came off the loss to Miami with a strong offensive day in a great win over Seattle. Now they’re coming off another loss to the 49ers, and it’s a moment for QB Jared Goff against an Arizona pass defense that stuffed New England, but is about to get hit hard. More on that in a moment …

Why Arizona Cardinals Will Win

The Cardinals can’t be afraid of the great Ram defensive front.

The pass rush from Aaron Donald inside and Leonard Floyd outside is fantastic, but they won’t mess with it. This will be about getting Kyler Murray out of the pocket and letting him make plays on his midrange throws.

The Rams don’t allow a whole lot deep, but they’ve had a few problems against the run over the last few games. It’ll be up to Murray to keep up with …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Jared Goff, Los Angeles

It’s this simple – Goff has to get into a quicker tempo. When the offense is deliberate and things bog down, he struggles. When he’s able to speed things up and spread the ball around, he’s fantastic.

Last week against San Francisco he looked lost. It was the second time in three games he failed to throw a touchdown pass, and it was the second time against the 49ers he threw for just 198 yards. After all the scrutiny and criticism, this is his bounce back game. At least for the Rams’ season, it had better be.

What’s Going To Happen

The Rams aren’t playing San Francisco.

Kyler Murray hasn’t been quite right lately with a shoulder injury, and the team has hit a wall with three losses in the last four games.

This is going to be a shootout with the two quarterbacks trading big drive after big drive, with the Rams and Goff coming through late to pull it out in one of the best games of the day.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 34, Arizona 30

Los Angeles Rams -3, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

