Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 6

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: CBS

Los Angeles Chargers (3-8) vs New England Patriots (5-6) Game Preview

Why New England Patriots Will Win

The Patriots are grinding it out.

The passing game isn’t always working, the running game isn’t always okay, and coming up with points have been like pulling teeth, but they’ve managed to win three of their last four games by dominating the time of possession and coming up with timely defensive plays.

The Chargers are playing well, but they can’t win. Oh sure, they beat the Jets, but that’s been it over the last five games even though the offense is productive and the defense hasn’t been all that bad.

This continues to be a team that doesn’t know how to win.

But …

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

The Chargers have the biggest problem against teams that can push the passing game deep, and that’s not New England.

Cam Newton is coming off a 69-yard passing day, but he’s able to take a few downfield shots when needed. That’s not New England’s game, though. It wants to pound with the running game – the Chargers can strike quicker.

In a perfect world, Justin Herbert and the passing game get off to a hot start, Cam has to press, and then the mistakes start to come like they did earlier in the season.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles

Can the top back finally take the pressure off Herbert and give the team more of a running game? None of the running back options have been able to do much, and Ekeler is easing his way back into the fun after missing most of the year hurt.

He ran for for just 44 yards last week against Buffalo, and he only has one touchdown on the year, but for a team that needs the backs to do more, he could be a differentiating factor.

What’s Going To Happen

New England doesn’t win on style points, but it wins.

The Charger run defense might not get gouged, it’ll give up well over 100 yards, the Patriot defense will do a lot of bending, but not a lot of breaking, and Cam and company will be on the field long enough to take Herbert out of any rhythm.

Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots Prediction, Line

New England 20, Los Angeles 17

Los Angeles Chargers -1.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

