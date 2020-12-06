Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 6

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Network: CBS

Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) vs New York Jets (6-5) Game Preview

Why Las Vegas Raiders Will Win

The Jets haven’t won a game for a reason.

Actually, several reasons, and it starts with the most basic of issues – it can’t score more points than the other teams they’re playing.

Yeah, ha ha, but the Jets really can’t score, ranking last in the league by a mile in points scores with ten or fewer in six of the last nine games. The O can’t move the chains – it’s awful on third downs.

The Raiders might be wildly inconsistent, but they’re hold on to the ball and the clock – they’re among the best in the league in third down conversions. The Jets won’t have enough opportunities to score.

Why New York Jets Will Win

The Raiders can be run on. They don’t give up a ton of yards, but they’ve allowed 100 or more in four of the last five games and have given up the second-most rushing touchdowns in the league.

The Jets aren’t going to put a ton of pressure on Sam Darnold. Run Frank Gore, run him some more, keep the score low, and hope the Raiders turn it over five times like they did last week in the 43-6 loss to Atlanta.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Devontae Booker, Las Vegas

Josh Jacobs is out with an ankle injury making Booker a must play against a leaky run defense that can get hammered on by anyone committed to the ground attack. Booker ran for three touchdown s in two games before seeing his role limited in the last two games. Now it’s Booker’s turn to carry the load.

What’s Going To Happen

This would normally be looking ahead to a showdown against Indianapolis and a three-game home stand as it tries to make a big push, but the 43-6 loss to Atlanta changed that.

It’ll keep this easy with a good balance, a whole lot of Booker, and a much tighter performance after all the problems turning it over last week.

Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets Prediction, Line

Las Vegas 34, New York 17

Las Vegas -7.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

