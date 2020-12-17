Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 17

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV

Network: FOX/NFL

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Las Vegas Raiders (7-6) vs Los Angeles Chargers (4-9) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

The Raiders are banged up.

Everyone is this time of year, but with a short week, Las Vegas is particularly hosed with four starters – defensive backs Johnathan Abram and Damon Arnette, and end Clelin Ferrell and linebacker Nicholas Morrow – out. Throw in RB Josh Jacobs who’s playing, but is nowhere near 100%, and this is the wrong time to be reeling.

Vegas has lost three of the last four – with the only win coming against the Jets – for one major reason – turnovers. The Raiders have given it up ten times over the last three games, the running game hasn’t hit 100 yards in the last four weeks, and the defense is getting gouged, allowing 28 points or more in each of those four.

Why Las Vegas Raiders Will Win

The Charger offense has hit a bit of a wall.

It won against Atlanta last week, and Justin Herbert rebounded from the clunker against the Patriots in a 45-0 loss the week before, but scoring has been tough with 21 points or fewer in four of the last five games. The one outlier came against … the Jets.

What’s going right for the Raiders? The passing game has gone off. Derek Carr pulled out the win over the Jets, and the air show followed it up with a 345-yard day against the Colts. The Charger pass defense hasn’t been awful, but it’s hardly been a rock.

CFN Experts Picks College | NFL

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Derek Carr, Las Vegas

Really? You’re going to start Derek Carr in your playoffs? He has been one of the best fantasy quarterbacks over the last two weeks, and everything is there to do it again. He went well over 300 yards through the air in the last two games with five touchdowns, and he has a rushing touchdown in each of the last two games. The D is going to give up yards, the Raider running game isn’t going to be great – it’s all there for Carr to rock again.

What’s Going To Happen

The Chargers had the Raiders beaten in Week 9, but a game-winning touchdown pass just barely came out in a heartbreaking loss. This is the flip.

Last week was when the Chargers finally showed they could win a close game against an okay team, coming through against Atlanta even though things didn’t go all that well.

The LA D that forced three takeaways in two of the last three games will make the Raiders screw up, and the banged up Vegas defense will get ripped through.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 30, Las Vegas 26

Bet on Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers with BetMGM

Las Vegas -3.5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Mank

1: Saved By The Bell