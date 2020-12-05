Kentucky vs South Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Kentucky vs South Carolina prediction and game preview.

Kentucky vs South Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

Network: SEC Network

Kentucky (3-6) vs South Carolina (2-7) Game Preview

Why South Carolina Will Win

The Kentucky offense really, really isn’t working.

South Carolina might be having a whole slew of issues – and the real focus is on finding a new head coach – but this is the perfect team to deal with at just the right time.

Okay, okay, okay, so UK couldn’t get the O going against Alabama, Florida and Georgia over the last four games – not a whole lot to shame there. However, it only gained 145 yards against Missouri and 157 against Mississippi State as part of a brutal run six games in seven without hitting 300 yards of total O.

The Cats have no downfield passing game, no pass rush or pressure in the backfield, and there are way too many stalled drives.

A low scoring slugfest – that’s perfect for the Gamecocks, because …

Why Kentucky Will Win

Yeah, you know that whole offense thing the kids are all into? South Carolina doesn’t do a whole lot of that.

The Gamecocks got into a fun fight with Ole Miss, but outside of that, the O hasn’t done anything over the past month mainly because the offensive line isn’t getting the job done.

The backfield isn’t getting time to work – USC leads the SEC in most tackles for loss allowed – the defense isn’t coming up with enough third down stops, and the defensive side isn’t doing its part with no pressure and few sacks.

Here’s the thing, though – South Carolina isn’t producing because it’s not playing well. Kentucky isn’t getting a whole lot numbers-wise because that’s partly how it rolls.

What’s Going To Happen

The Kentucky defense is better than it seems. Getting ripped of at Alabama and Florida over a two-game span will screw anyone up – but there problems against Vanderbilt, too.

South Carolina isn’t going to find its O this week, but it’ll hang around enough in a good four-quarter fight. Kentucky will have the ball more and do a better job of controlling the clock.

Kentucky vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

Kentucky 23, South Carolina 16

Kentucky -11.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

