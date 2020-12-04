Kansas vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs Texas Tech prediction and game preview.

Kansas vs Texas Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

Network: FS2

Kansas (0-8) vs Texas Tech (3-6) Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

Texas Tech does a whole lot of things that can help out the Kansas cause.

The Red Raiders are dead last in the Big 12 in time of possession, dead last in total defense, and dead last in turnovers lost – and Kansas needs ALL of that.

Okay, so Texas Tech has only turned it over once more than Kansas has, but the Jayhawks are decent at controlling the clock. The key to keeping this close will be to get the same explosion – all things being relative – at times in the blowout loss to TCU, with Kwamie Lassiter coming up with 116 receiving yards and a score. QB Miles Kendrick not playing that poorly when he got a chance – there’s just enough offense to score a few points late.

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Well there’s Alan Bowman.

The Texas Tech offense over the last few years was able to rock when Bowman was healthy and playing, but he’s had a whole lot of bad luck staying on the field.

He struggled against Baylor a few weeks ago, but against Oklahoma State he let it fly, threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns, and looked and played like the guy who could’ve and would’ve made Texas Tech dangerous if he was the starter all year.

Just a few points should get it done. Kansas isn’t efficient enough offensively to keep it up, there’s no running game to worry about, and the team just can’t score.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas will get enough offense against the porous Texas Tech defense to keep up with a few good scoring drives, and the pass rush will be a bit of a bother. But the Red Raider offense will get hot for a second quarter stretch and it’ll all be over in a flash.

Kansas vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 50, Kansas 24

Texas Tech -27.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

