Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 20

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Network: CBS

Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) vs New Orleans Saints (10-3) Game Preview

Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win

The Kansas City passing game has kicked it into high gear.

It was good throughout the first part of the season, but now it’s coming up with 300 yards getting off the bus, and it’s been hitting the 350-yard mark without much of a problem in six of the last seven games.

The New Orleans pass defense has been great throughout the year, but it hasn’t faced a whole slew of high-octane passing teams – Green Bay threw for 271 yards – and Patrick Mahomes is in a great groove.

Defensively, the Chiefs haven’t allowed over 100 yards on the ground in three of the last four games, and now …

Why New Orleans Saints Will Win

Drew Brees is back.

The New Orleans offense worked fine with Taysom Hill under center, but now the Saints can get creative. Hill can still be brought in to change up the look and be a factor around the goal line, but Brees is supposedly okay enough to crank up the passing attack again.

The Chief defense might be solid, but it’s been giving up lots of yards in shootouts, allowing 275 passing yards or more in four of the last five games. Brees has to be great from the start, but watch out for …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

He was fine with Taysom Hill in, but he lost a slew of short-range touchdown runs. With Drew Brees at quarterback, Kamara was a machine as both a receiver as well as a runner. Hill should still be a factor around the goal line, but in PPR formats, Kamara should be back to form.

What’s Going To Happen

Oh should this be fun.

It’ll be thrown out that this might be the Super Bowl matchup, but for now, it’s simply a phenomenal game that will go a long way to cementing or determining the No. 1 spots in the two conferences.

Getting Brees back will matter, but will he really be the same Drew Brees?

The New Orleans defense will pick up the slack, it’ll get enough pressure on Mahomes to be a problem, and it’ll come down to a late Saint field goal after a key stops.

It’ll be a game that will make us want to see it again in a few weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, Line

New Orleans 30, Kansas City 27

Kansas City -3, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 5

