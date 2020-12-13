Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Network: CBS

Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) vs Miami Dolphins (8-4) Game Preview

Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win

The passing game has kicked it into high gear.

The offense might have struggled a wee bit last week against a good Denver defense, but Patrick Mahomes has been sharp, the running game worked, and the defense is doing a great job of forcing takeaways.

Miami is moving the offense, but it did it against the Jets and Cincinnati – the offense isn’t there to keep up with Tua Tagovailoa. There isn’t a running game to balance things out, Tagovailoa is fine, but the O hasn’t rocked yet when he’s under center, but …

Why Miami Dolphins Will Win

The Dolphin defense has been terrific, especially when it comes to taking the ball away. The D is second in the NFL in fewest passing touchdowns allowed, they haven’t allowed a 300-yard day in the last five games, and the takeaways are coming in bunches.

Miami has forced two takeaways in each of the last three games and with 21 on the season. Kansas City doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and has yet to have a multi-turnover game, but it has to get ready to deal with the Miami style.

Control the tempo, own third downs, rely on the defense.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

He was like the No. 1 quarterback off the board in your league – at worst No. 2 behind Lamar Jackson – and he has turned into everything you could’ve asked for. He only threw one touchdown pass last week against Denver, but he cranked up is fifth-straight 300-yard game and now is up to 31 touchdown passes on the season with two picks. However, this will be one of his biggest challenges against the solid Dolphin secondary.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas City will be in for a grind.

The Dolphins won’t do enough offensively to keep up, and the running game won’t come close to being able to carry the load, but the defenses will keep this tight throughout. Mahomes won’t make any major mistakes as he and the Chiefs methodically work their way to a tight win.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins Prediction, Line

Kansas City 26, Miami 20

Kansas City -7, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

