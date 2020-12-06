Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 6

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Network: NBC

Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) vs Denver Broncos (4-7) Game Preview

Why Denver Broncos Will Win

The Broncos have a quarterback again – they’ll complete more than one pass this time around.

After missing a real NFL QB in last week’s abomination of a game against New Orleans, the offense should be able to bomb away a bit against a Kansas City secondary that’s been hit hard over the last few weeks. It clamped down hard on Lock in the first meeting – more on that in a moment – but it allowed 275 yards or more in each of the last three games.

Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win

Denver is a turnover machine.

Lock throws too many interceptions, there are too many fumbles, and the O leader the NFL with a whopping 26 giveaways. The Broncos have yet to go a game without a turnover – including four against KC – and with ten in the lsat three games.

The league’s No. 1 offense doesn’t need any breaks. Patrick Mahomes has been unstoppable lately for a passing game that’s hit 350 yards or more in each of the last four games, and to keep this interesting, the other side needs a massive game out of …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Drew Lock, Denver

The scrutiny is now on Lock after missing last week and needing to make up for a rough day in the first game against Kansas City. The Chiefs brought the heat, and Lock threw two picks and now touchdown passes in the blowout loss.

He was cranking up the yards before missing last week, but he’s been an interception machine – the Chiefs don’t need the help. However, expect at least 250 yards and a few touchdowns as an interesting sleeper play in a shootout.

What’s Going To Happen

Denver will have a functioning offense again, but it won’t be nearly enough. The Broncos will get to Mahomes and knock him around a bit, but the Chief running game will work – watch out for LeVeon Bell to start doing more with Clyde Edwards-Helaire missing practice time this week sick – and the offense will keep the pressure on. Denver can’t and won’t keep up.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Prediction, Line

Kansas City 34, Denver 23

Kansas City -13.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

