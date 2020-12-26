Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Network: FOX

All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) vs Atlanta Falcons (4-10) Game Preview

Why Atlanta Falcons Will Win

The Falcons still have the passing game to keep up.

The wins aren’t there and the defense is struggling way too much, but the offense has enough firepower to be give the Chief secondary that’s allowed 225 yards or more in five of its last six games. Kansas City will give up plenty of big deep shots and doesn’t force a ton of takeaways.

Keep the mistakes to a minimum, get Matt Ryan hot early, and play loose. Atlanta can make this interesting.

CFN Expert Picks: NFL Week 16

Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win

The Falcon defense isn’t working. The run defense can be hammered on by anyone trying to give it a shot, and the secondary is getting bombed on for way too many big plays down the field and way too many plays overall.

Kansas City has in a nice groove. Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes, but the running game is doing well, too, hitting 100 yards in three of the last five games as more than just along for the ride. That’s why the one big call might be …

College Football Bowl Previews, Predictions

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Le’Veon Bell, Kansas City

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire hurting and out, it’s up to Bell to be Bell – at least the version from a few years ago. He has had a supporting role so far for the Chiefs, but last week he ran for a season-high 62 yards and a touchdown to go along with a catch for 14 yards.

NFL Week 16 Schedule, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas City can lock up everything this week and then relax and rest for the following two weeks. It’s able to turn the machine on when it needs to, the parts are working, and it’s playing its best at just the right time even with the close battles during this winning run.

Atlanta isn’t getting anything out of the running game and won’t be able to keep up the pace in the second half.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Line

Kansas City 34, Atlanta 26

Kansas City -11, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

