Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Network: CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12) vs Baltimore Ravens (8-5) Game Preview

Why Baltimore Ravens Will Win

Is there anything left after the thriller over Cleveland?

The Ravens might not be at full strength overall, but they’re fighting through with two straight desperately needed wins to put the playoffs back on the table. It’s a loaded AFC, though, and there can’t be a misfire now.

Lamar Jackson was Lamar Jackson again against the Browns, right up until he had to hit the locker room with cramps. The running game leads the NFL, it has taken off for over 200 yards in each of the last two games, and it should be able to come up with yards in chunks against a defense that allowed well over 200 yards in two of the last three games.

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win

Again, is there anything left after Baltimore’s thriller over Cleveland?

The Ravens have been off because of their issues with the coronavirus, and now they’re coming off a draining Monday night game that was a wild back-and-forth fight. Now they get Gardner Minshew.

Mike Glennon wasn’t bad, but the offense hasn’t been able to score or be consistent enough. There should be more downfield shots, James Robinson continues to be a find at running back, and there should be enough big plays to make this interesting.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville

You’re only thinking about Minshew in deeper leagues, but he threw multiple touchdown passes in five of his first eight games this year and cranked up the yards early on. However, he wasn’t quite accurate enough as the season wore on. Against a weary Baltimore secondary, though, think 200 yards and two scores if he gets time to work.

What’s Going To Happen

The energy won’t be there for the Ravens, but the running game will handle that. The awful Jacksonville defense won’t be able to get control as the Ravens crank up 200 yards on the ground, and Jackson spreads the ball around enough to take advantage of a D that will spend all day cheating up.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens Prediction, Line

Baltimore 27, Jacksonville 20

Baltimore -14, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

