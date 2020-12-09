Iowa vs Wisconsin Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa vs Wisconsin prediction and game preview.

Iowa vs Wisconsin Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

Network: FS1

Iowa (5-2) vs Wisconsin (2-2) Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

The Wisconsin defense continues to be special.

The Badgers lead the the nation in total defense by a relative mile – allowing just 229 yards per game – run defense, third down defense, and time of possession. They’re holding he ball a whopping 3:18 a game more than the No. 2 team in time of possession, Rice.

Iowa passing game is okay, but nothing special. It doesn’t have to run to win, but it has to be at least decent, and it has to do something to control the clock – it’s going to lose the time battle by at least ten minutes.

Worst of all for the Hawkeyes, they’re awful on third downs, and now they have to deal with that D that allowed teams to covert just 24% of the time.

Why Iowa Will Win

The Wisconsin offense continues to be awful.

Most of the top wide receivers are banged up, the running game can’t get going – it ran for 140 yards or fewer in back-to-back games for the first time since early in the 2016 season – and the team just can’t score.

The offense hasn’t stalled, but it can’t put the biscuit in the basket. The last time the program failed to score more than seven points in back-to-back games was in early November of 1991.

Iowa hasn’t been spectacular, but it’s been rock-solid with great line play – it’s Iowa – a good turnover margin, and enough of an offensive balance to be fine. It’s a formula team that isn’t going to be great in shootouts, but handles itself well in tough battles.

Welcome to the Wisconsin game.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a low-scoring battle with neither team able to establish anything throughout the game. However, Wisconsin is stalling way too much.

It’s a simple problem. Defenses are loading up against a running game that’s missing a Jonathan Taylor-type of back, Graham Mertz doesn’t have the top targets to throw to and hesitates a bit too much, and the whole thing has come to a stop.

The offense will get creative, but it won’t work well enough. Iowa will have to live off of several Keith Duncan field goals, but it’ll come up with a strong, tough home win.

Iowa vs Wisconsin Prediction, Line

Iowa 19, Wisconsin 13

PICK, o/u: 42

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

