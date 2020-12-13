Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 13

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Network: CBS

Indianapolis Colts (8-4) vs Las Vegas Raiders (7-5) Game Preview

Why Indianapolis Colts Will Win

Las Vegas has been weird.

It looked amazing for a good run that included a heartbreaking loss to Kansas City, and then it didn’t show up against Atlanta and needed a defensive meltdown to beat the Jets.

All of a sudden, the run defense has gone bye-bye and the ground attack doesn’t work. Josh Jacobs might be expected back, but the O line isn’t generating the push needed – it’s not happening against a Colt defensive front that’s still among the best in the NFL, even if Derrick Henry made it look otherwise.

Why Las Vegas Raiders Will Win

Derek Carr and the passing game have been good enough to get by.

The running attack might not be working like it should, but Carr has been fighting through the team’s struggles, came through with the season-saving pass to Henry Ruggs against the Jets, and the Raiders being the Raiders are hitting their deep passes.

The Colt secondary has been terrific overall, but it’s been hit with two straight 300-yard games. This is Carr’s game to take over from the start.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Henry Ruggs, Las Vegas

Is that the moment when Ruggs is going to become the playmaker everyone was waiting for? He’s among the fastest players in the league, the offense is targeting him for at least one big deep pass a game, and if used right, he could eventually grow into Tyreek Hill. However, for now, if he can somehow connect with Carr on a few of the deep balls, he could be a fantasy difference-maker in deeper leagues.

What’s Going To Happen

Las Vegas is back at home after a strange two games. That hasn’t meant too much this year, but the team needed to change things up a bit after the rough last few weeks.

The Indianapolis defense lost its mojo over the last few games, but it’ll get it back against the run. Phil Rivers and the offense won’t turn it over enough to give the Raider O the breaks it needs.

Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 34, Las Vegas 27

Indianapolis -3, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

