Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

Indianapolis Colts (9-4) vs Houston Texans (4-9) Game Preview

Why Houston Texans Will Win

Deshaun Watson has to go off.

The Texans flat-out didn’t show up again Chicago last week – the team had its heart ripped out on a late fumble in the loss to the Colts a few weeks ago.

The passing game went for close to 400 yards and the team had its shot late before the misfire, and now Watson has to do it all again. The Indianapolis secondary has been solid all year, but but it has allowed over 300 yards in three of the last four games. It has to happen again.

Why Indianapolis Colts Will Win

The Colts have a running game again.

Philip Rivers has gutted it out though a toe injury, but he hasn’t had to carry the offense with the ground game working. It rolled well enough against Houston a few weeks ago and it dominated the Raiders with over 200 yards. The Colts have hit the 100-yard mark in six of the last seven games, the defense is taking the ball away, and all of a sudden, they’re getting big performances from …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis

Who’s that running back who’s coming through late and carrying teams through the final weeks? After waiting all year for Taylor to come through, he’s doing it over the last three games. The O line is great, Philip Rivers is loving to hand the ball off, and Taylor is on with 90 rushing yards or more in the last three games with two touchdowns last week and a receiving score two weeks ago.

What’s Going To Happen

Houston made it a fight the first time around, but a few weeks later it’s not going to have as much fun. Watson will be Watson as he and the passing game try to bounce back from the Chicago debacle, but the defense won’t handle the Colt offensive balance.

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 30, Houston 20

Indianapolis -7, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

