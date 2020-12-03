Indiana vs Wisconsin Prediction, Game Preview

Indiana vs Wisconsin prediction and game preview.

Indiana vs Wisconsin Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Network: ABC

Indiana (5-1) vs Wisconsin (2-1) Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

Just how sharp are the Badgers?

They’ve only been able to play three games, they’ve been banged up, they haven’t been healthy, and – give the other side a whole lot of credit here – they weren’t themselves in the 17-7 loss to Northwestern.

The receiving corps was missing a slew of key parts, there was nowhere for Graham Mertz to throw, and that game was a few weeks ago while Indiana has been in a solid weekly groove.

Yeah, the Hoosiers lose star QB Michael Penix Jr. for the year with a torn ACL, but Jack Tuttle isn’t your normal replacement. He’s a former star recruit at Utah, he’s got the next-level size and arm, and he can sling it.

Wisconsin has yet to deal with a dangerous passing game so far this season, but its corners – who were great against Northwestern except for a few key deep plays – are about to be tested.

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Tuttle had better be great, because Indiana isn’t going to run the ball at all.

Stevie Scott is an excellent back, and the ground game is coming off its best game of the season by far – with 234 yards against Maryland – but the Wisconsin defensive front doesn’t give up a thing.

Illinois got a few big runs by QB Brandon Peters, and that’s been it – Wisconsin has allowed 202 yards and no touchdowns in three games.

Yes, Wisconsin has only played three games, and yes, it hasn’t been able to practice enough, but getting last week off with the Minnesota game canceled wasn’t the worst thing.

Over the small sample size, this is still the best team in the nation on third down defense by far, and it’s still No. 1 in time of possession by a mile. If it can do what it does – control the clock, rely on the defense, own the tempo – it should be fine, but …

What’s Going To Happen

What’s the real Wisconsin?

Blowing away Illinois and Michigan with ease really wasn’t that big a deal, and the offense couldn’t do a thing against the Northwestern defensive front. IU might be missing Penix, but it gets back the terrific defensive front that leads the Big Ten in sacks.

And then there’s the bigger problem for the Badgers – turnovers.

It gave them up like Halloween candy in the loss to Northwestern, and now it’s going against the Big Ten leader in takeaways – IU has forced 18 stocks far.

But the Badger defense will rise up, Mertz will be good enough through some shaky parts, and the team is about to try making up for the disaster in Evanston with a statement win.

Indiana vs Wisconsin Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 34, Indiana 17

Wisconsin -14, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

