Houston vs Memphis Prediction, Game Preview

Houston vs Memphis prediction and game preview.

Houston vs Memphis Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Network: ESPNU

Houston (3-3) vs Memphis (6-3) Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

It’s been a while since Houston was able to play – it’s been almost a month. The team was coming off its best performance of the year with a 56-21 win over USF, the running game was rocking, and being rested and ready now isn’t a problem.

The Cougars haven’t been anything close to consistent so far, but that’s a function of the strange season that got going late and now had to take a time out.

And now, here comes the pass rush.

The Houston defense hasn’t been anything special, but getting behind the line and to the quarterback is the team’s calling card at times – generating two or more sacks against everyone but Cincinnati.

The Memphis offensive line hasn’t been bad, but the defense has had a rough time, the secondary has been ripped up, and the offense has stopped with no running game against FBS teams over the last month.

Why Memphis Will Win

Memphis is a much, much different team at home.

That shouldn’t matter in a year without fans, but the Tigers are 1-3 away from the Liberty Bowl, and that one victory was a 10-7 uggo against Navy.

At home? 5-0 including a win over UCF.

The Tigers might not do a lot against passing games that produce – giving up over 200 yards a game to every FBS team except Navy – but the run defense has been solid, the takeaways are there, and the D is good on third downs.

The Houston passing game – missing a few key receivers – hasn’t been sharp enough. It hasn’t been accuracy, the downfield plays aren’t there compared to the first three weeks, and it might not blow up on the leaky Memphis secondary.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Memphis find its groove again?

Being at home is going to be a big deal, but the turnover battle will mean even more.

Memphis has only lost the turnover battle three times. Once was in the 30-27 loss to SMU, one was last week in the loss to Tulane, and once was in a way-too-close fight against USF. Houston doesn’t force takeaways with just five in the six games.

It’ll be a fun, close game, with the Tigers pulling off the win with QB Brady White coming up with one of his sharpest games over the second half of the season.

Houston vs Memphis Prediction, Line

Memphis 34, Houston 30

Houston -4.5, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

