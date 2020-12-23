Houston vs Hawaii: New Mexico Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Houston vs Hawaii: New Mexico Bowl prediction and game preview.

Houston vs Hawaii: New Mexico Bowl Broadcast

Date: Thursday, December 24

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Network: ESPN

Houston (3-4) vs Hawaii (4-4) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The New Mexico Bowl

– It’s just about the most 2020 bowl game possible. It’s the New Mexico Bowl, moved from Albuquerque to Frisco, Texas, involving a Hawaii (4-4) team whose most-likely bowl destination would’ve been the Hawaii Bowl. However, the game was canceled and Aloha Stadium is being all but shut down, meaning the football program has to find a future settled home. This is the program’s second bowl game away from Hawaii since 1992.

– Few schedules were affected by the coronavirus as much as Houston’s with delay after delay to get the season started. Even though QB Clayton Tune has been strong, this isn’t the high-powered attack it’s supposed to be, and the record is hardly impressive, but don’t be fooled. All the losses were to strong teams including BYU and Cincinnati.

– This isn’t your normal Hawaii high-powered passing attack team under first-year head coach Todd Graham, but it can throw well, the running game is solid, and the team played several thrillers over the second half of the season.

Can Hawaii give the Mountain West a second bowl win? There are only four teams in the post-season and Nevada already took down Tulane. Can the American Athletic Conference finally do something right? Tulane’s loss in the Famous Idaho Potato and the UCF blowout to BYU have made it a rough start.

Why Houston, Hawaii Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

