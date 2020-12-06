Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 6

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Network: CBS

Houston Texans (4-7) vs Indianapolis Colts (7-4) Game Preview

Why Houston Texans Will Win

All of a sudden, the Indianapolis defense that was such a rock throughout the year has struggled. Tennessee did whatever it wanted in last week’s laugher of a win, Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay bombed away the week before, and the Colt pass defense has allowed 220 yards or more through the air in six of the last eight games.

Deshaun Watson and the Texan offense have been on a tear during the streak of three wins in the last four games. The explosion should be there, but …

Why Indianapolis Colts Will Win

Houston not having Will Fuller around anymore this season takes away Watson’s main man. He was the gamebreaker. He was the one who made defenses freak out to open things up for everyone else.

The Colt defense might have had issues last week, but that’s not happening for a second game in a row. Houston doesn’t have any running game to worry about, and the run D isn’t doing much of anything – it’s about to be hammered on by the strong Colt O line that needs to start blasting away again.

However …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Philip Rivers, Indianapolis

Deshaun Watson might be the marquee superstar, but Rivers has been rolling, too. The Colt running game has gone bye-bye, but Rivers has been able to throw for 220 yards or more in each of theist seven games and with 12 touchdown passes in the last six.

What’s Going To Happen

The loss of Fuller matters.

The Texans don’t have the running backs to balance out the attack, so it’s going to be Watson or bust, and Keke Coutee isn’t going to pick of the slack for one of the league’s most devastating deep threats.

The Colts will try to muscle past last week’s loss to the Titans right out of the gate – they’ll play far, far better.

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 30, Houston 24

Indianapolis -3, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

