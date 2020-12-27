Houston Texans vs Cincinnati Bengals prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Houston Texans vs Cincinnati Bengals Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Network: FOX

Houston Texans (4-10) vs Cincinnati Bengals (3-10) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Bengals Will Win

Look at Cincinnati showing a whole lot of fight.

This is a lost year, it’s about the the draft position to help out Joe Burrow, and then, out of nowhere, the defense forces a season-high three takeaways to beat Pittsburgh.

Houston has a whole slew of issues, and ill-timed turnovers is among the biggest with two in each of the last three games. Combine that with the NFL’s worst running game from the O and lack of takeaways from the D, and it’s possible to pull this off.

Why Houston Texans Will Win

It’s not like the Cincinnati offense worked against Pittsburgh.

The Bengals struggled with just 230 yards of total offense in the win, and that’s been close to the norm. They only went over 300 yards once in the last five games, and that was against the miserable Dallas D.

Houston’s defense might be lousy, but get up fast and make the Bengals press, and there’s a problem. However …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati

It is a massive risk to put him in your playoff lineup, but Bernard is coming off a 83-yard, one score, one receiving touchdown day against Pittsburgh. Those were his first touchdowns in six weeks, but now he’s going against the league’s worst run defense. The yards won’t be there, but the scores might.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams are equally bad, but that should make for an equally interesting tight matchup.

Turnover margin will be a big deal here, but the biggest difference will be Deshaun Watson. Ryan Finley was okay against the Steelers, but will the defense force three takeaways again?

At home, Houston will finally catch the break it wasn’t able to against Indianapolis over two of the last three games.

Houston Texans vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Line

Houston 27, Cincinnati 23

Houston -7 o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

