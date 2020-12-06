Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 6

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Network: CBS

Green Bay Packers (8-3) vs Philadelphia Eagles (3-7-1) Game Preview

Why Philadelphia Eagles Will Win

The pass defense hasn’t been bad.

The focus might be on Carson Wentz and the Eagle passing game that’s struggling, but the secondary isn’t allowing a whole lot of deep passes and it’s not getting hit for a ton of touchdown passes. The run defense is a different story, but the Packers feed off Aaron Rodgers when he gets in a groove.

Takeaways will mean everything. The Packers turned it over seven times in the three losses and just once in the eight wins. The Eagle defense generates enough pressure to force mistakes, but …

Why Green Bay Packers Will Win

The Eagles aren’t forcing turnovers lately.

Philly is a mess. Carson Wentz can’t seem to hit a pass on a regular basis, the running game has stalled, and the giveaways are a problem. Getting an early lead is a must for the Packers to put this away.

Make the NFL’s least dangerous passing attack – the Eagles are last in yards per attempt – try to throw to stay in the game, and that’s when the mistakes come.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Robert Tonyan, Green Bay

The Packers are getting a special year out of Davante Adams, and there are plenty of other weapons for Rodgers to work with, but Tonyan has been a steady option who has found the touchdown groove again.

He was hot early – highlighted with a three-touchdown day against Atlanta – and then he didn’t get one for five games before catching one in each of the last two games. He’ll at least get five targets, and he’s still going to be dangerous around the goal line.

What’s Going To Happen

Get ready for Jalen Hurts.

It’ll be the emergency options, but Wentz is going to struggle yet again for an offense that needs a spark. He won’t be sharp enough after the Packer balance rolls out to a big early lead. The Eagles will come up with a few late scores, but it’ll be way too late.

Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, Line

Green Bay 30, Philadelphia 17

Green Bay -8.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

