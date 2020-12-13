Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 13

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Network: FOX

Green Bay Packers (9-3) vs Detroit Lions (5-7) Game Preview

Why Green Bay Packers Will Win

This didn’t go all that well the first time around for the Lions.

The Packer offense was almost perfectly balanced in the 42-21 win, the defense didn’t allow much on the ground, and there weren’t any real issues. That’s how the team has played over the last several weeks – at least outside of an overtime loss to Indianapolis.

Aaron Rodgers has been unstoppable, the defense hasn’t allowed a 300-yard passer all year, and Detroit’s defense has been awful at giving up deep passes.

Why Detroit Lions Will Win

Green Bay has a strange way of falling into a lull at times. When it’s on, and Rodgers is clicking, the offense is sensational and breathtaking. But to cliché this, there’s a bit too much taking the foot off the gas.

Detroit has been able to thrive when it gets just a little bit of an opening. That happened in a win over Atlanta earlier in the season, and it happened in last week’s win over Chicago.

The offense has the ability to bomb its way back into games.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay

Rodgers has several great receivers to throw to, but he keeps going to Adams over and over and over again to the point of forcing the issue. Adams has caught 11 touchdown passes in the last seven games with four 100-yard days over the stretch. He was held to three catches for 36 yards against the Lions the first time around – that’s not going to happen again.

What’s Going To Happen

Detroit is a different team now with Darrell Bevell at the helm – the team appear to be much, much happier. That’s not necessarily going to matter against a Green Bay team and its top-scoring offense, but this won’t be the wipeout the first game was.

This is when Aaron Jones and the Packer running game roll against one of the league’s worst run defenses – no one gives up more rushing touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Prediction, Line

Green Bay 33, Detroit 23

Green Bay -7.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

