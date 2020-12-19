Green Bay Packers vs Carolina Panthers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Green Bay Packers vs Carolina Panthers Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 19

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Network: NFL

Green Bay Packers (10-3) vs Carolina Panthers (4-9) Game Preview

Why Carolina Panthers Will Win

The passing game keeps on working.

It’s not necessarily leading to wins, and it would’ve been nice if Christian McCaffrey was back, but Teddy Bridgewater and the passing game have been able to keep pushing teams through the air. The running game is good enough, even without McCaffrey.

The Panthers aren’t turning the ball over enough to matter – just four in the last five games and five in the last seven – and as long as the passing game can keep up, this could be interesting.

Why Green Bay Packers Will Win

Aaron Rodgers and the passing game are unstoppable.

The Packers lead the NFL in touchdown passes, Rodgers isn’t throwing interceptions, and the running game is roaring with 120 yards or more in each of the last three games. There have been lulls, and the last few games were a little too close late after the Packers let down, but when everything is focused, it’s brilliant, especially at home.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

He’s not Patrick Mahomes in terms of flash, and he’s not running for scores – Althing he did last week – but he’s a touchdown pass machine. You want consistent? Rodgers has thrown for three scores or more in each of the last four games and in seven of the last eight games. He’s going to throw for three scores or more this week.

What’s Going To Happen

The Packers can set the tone for the No. 1 seed. Win on Saturday, hope for Kansas City to beat New Orleans, and everything will be there for the taking. But like all the Green Bay games lately, it’ll be too much of a fight in the fourth. It’ll come after getting up quickly, but Carolina won’t go away until one late Packer scoring drive.

Green Bay Packers vs Carolina Panthers Prediction, Line

Green Bay 34, Carolina 24

Green Bay -8.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

