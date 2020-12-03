Georgia vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs Vanderbilt prediction and game preview.

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Network: SEC Network

Georgia (6-2) vs Vanderbilt (0-8) Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Can the team use all the changes to rise up and start producing just a little bit?

Interim head coach Todd Fitch takes over for Derek Mason after an 0-8 start, all of the focus will continue to be on Sarah Fuller and whether or not she’ll get a real kicking attempt, and the pressure is totally and completely off.

A 41-0 loss to Missouri will do that.

The offense actually was working a bit before getting stomped last week, with a. passing game that hit the 300-yard mark in three of the previous four games.

Georgia’s secondary gives up plenty of yards – and only picked off five passes in the last seven games – and there are just enough giveaways to matter. However …

Why Georgia Will Win

JT Daniels has boosted up the offense and give the Dawgs a potential star to build around.

He stepped in and hit Mississippi State for 401 yards and a whole lot of big plays, and followed it up with a functional 139-yard, two-touchdown day against South Carolina. He wasn’t needed last week, mostly because the offense was busy running for 332 yards and four scores ripping off big run after big run.

The Georgia offensive line will be good, the pass rush will be great, and there’s a strong chance that Vanderbilt isn’t able to pivot after the Missouri debacle.

What’s Going To Happen

Fuller will get a real, live field goal attempt late, but she won’t get an extra point try.

The Bulldogs will put this away with 17 first quarter points, and the defense will take over from there.

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Georgia 41, Vanderbilt 3

Georgia -36, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

