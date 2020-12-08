Georgia vs Missouri Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs Missouri prediction and game preview.

Georgia vs Missouri Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Georgia (6-2) vs Missouri (5-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Georgia Will Win

And there’s the running game.

South Carolina might be on fumes, but it was still an impressive performance by Georgia last week as it ripped through with its ground attack or a season-high 332 yards in the 45-16 win.

QB JT Daniels got the passing game going against Mississippi State the week before – there wasn’t any need to run it, but the eight yards against the Bulldogs were alarming – and then came last week’s dominance.

Missouri’s defense has been a rock for most of the year, but it also hasn’t faced a whole lot of teams that want to run the ball regularly – and efficiently.

The Tigers were hit from all sides in the 50-48 win over Arkansas last week – allowing 566 yards – and now comes the Georgia balance.

– Week 15 College Schedule

Why Missouri Will Win

The Georgia secondary has been a problem.

The defense overall has been great – it’s the second-best in the SEC – and it doesn’t allow a whole slew of big plays, but teams are able to dink and dunk way too consistently.

Florida and Alabama each bombed away for over 400 yards, and Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi State all pushed past 200 yards.

Missouri QB Connor Bazelak keeps getting better and better, following up his 318-yard day against Vanderbilt with 380 against Arkansas. He’s not throwing a ton of touchdown passes – just five so far with four of those coming against LSU – but he’s also not throwing picks.

What’s Going To Happen

The Missouri defense will get back to form.

Georgia won’t run the ball like it did against South Carolina, Mizzou will control the clock and the tempo, and the offense will convert on every opportunity.

The Bulldogs will win – the defense will rise up when it has to – but the Tigers are 5-1 at home, and that one loss was a decent fight against Alabama to kick things off.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Georgia vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Georgia 30, Missouri 20

Bet on Georgia vs Missouri with BetMGM

Georgia -13, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Wonder Woman 1984

1: A Holly Dolly Christmas

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections