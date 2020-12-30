Georgia vs Cincinnati: Chick-fi-A Peach Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs Cincinnati: Chick-fi-A Peach Bowl prediction and game preview.

Georgia vs Cincinnati: Chick-fi-A Peach Bowl Broadcast

Date: Friday, January 1

Game Time: 12:00 pm

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ESPN

Georgia (7-2) vs Cincinnati (9-0) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Chick-fi-A Peach Bowl

– It’s the annual referendum matchup in the College Football Playoff era. The committee throws the Group of Five programs a cookie, with the top-ranked champion from the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West and Sun Belt getting a big-name bowl slot against a Power Five program that wasn’t good enough to make the CFP.

The Group of Five started out 3-1 in the CFP era against the big boys, but the Power Five has taken the last two matchups. This time around means a wee bit more because there wasn’t a totally obvious No. 4 team for the playoff, and Cincinnati finished unbeaten and ranked eighth in the final rankings.

A win by the American Athletic Conference champion won’t necessarily change anything going forward, but in the battle for hearts and minds, it would give the Group of Five programs a major talking point. However …

– For good and for bad, Georgia is terrific. Talent-wise, it’s right there with anyone in the country, but the quarterback play was shaky early on, things changed once JT Daniels was healthy enough to go, and the team ripped through a three-game run of wins with the offense improving along the way. That’s all a good thing for Georgia, but if the team plays at its top level, this might not be the prettiest of games.

– Cincinnati has been knocking on the door of big things under head coach Luke Fickell. The program won 11 games two seasons in a row – and two bowl games over Power Five teams – and then came this unbeaten campaign with a conference championship. The problem? There weren’t any games against any top teams, and there weren’t any against Power Five programs. That’s about to change in a big way.

Why Georgia, Cincinnati Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

