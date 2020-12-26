Georgia State vs WKU: LendingTree Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia State Panthers vs WKU Hilltoppers: LendingTree Bowl prediction and game preview.

Georgia State vs WKU: LendingTree Bowl Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 26

Game Time: 3:30 ESPN

Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Network: ESPN

Georgia State (5-4) vs WKU (5-6) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The LendingTree Bowl

– WKU went from having no offense to rolling late in the year, winning its last three games and getting the attack working in the last two to help earn the bowl nod. It might not bring a ton of high-flying O, but it’s a well-coached team under Tyson Helton that pulled out one of the more fun bowl games of last year – a 23-20 win over Western Michigan. The effort will be there.

– If WKU doesn’t bring the offense, Georgia State will. The Panthers – led by dangerous freshman QB Cornelious Brown – are versatile, explosive, and can put up points and yards in bunches. The program has just one bowl win in its young history – a 2017 victory over WKU.

– Conference USA is getting its shot in this bowl for the first time since 2011 – the Sun Belt has owned the thing through a variety of bowl name changes ever since. No pressure, Georgia State, but the conference has won five straight and seven of the last nine in Mobile.

Why Georgia, WKU Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

