Georgia Southern vs Louisiana Tech: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Southern vs Louisiana Tech: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl prediction and game preview.

Georgia Southern vs Louisiana Tech: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, December 23

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Network: ESPN

Georgia Southern (7-6) vs Louisiana Tech (10-3) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Louisiana Tech has been amazing in bowl games under head coach Skip Holtz. The program wasn’t a regular on the bowl circuit before him, but this is the seventh under his watch going a perfect 6-0 before this, including a shocking 14-0 win over Miami in last year’s Independence Bowl.

Georgia Southern plays an interesting brand of football. Forget about the passing game – especially with QB Shai Werts hurting with a shoulder injury – the option offense runs, runs some more, and controls the clock and the tempo. It has managed to play a whole slew of tight games with nine of the 12 games decided by a touchdown or less.

As much as it could possibly be, there should be an interesting atmosphere in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. This is supposed to be the landing spot for the Sun Belt champion, but that’s not happening this year, and Louisiana Tech is relatively close to home.

Overall, this hasn’t been all that great a bowl over the last several years – only one game in the last six was decided by a fewer than 13 points, but this should change that.

Why Georgia Southern, Louisiana Tech Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

