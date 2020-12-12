Fresno State vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview

Fresno State vs New Mexico prediction and game preview.

Fresno State vs New Mexico Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Network: FS2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Fresno State (3-2) vs New Mexico (1-5) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Fresno State Will Win

Start with the problem that this isn’t really a home game for New Mexico, having to play in UNLV’s old home stadium in Vegas.

The bigger issue for the Lobos is a quarterback situation that’s all about the future. Freshman Isaiah Chavez can run a bit, and there are other options, but there isn’t enough of an offense to keep up with Fresno State.

The Lobos were able to get a win last week, but Wyoming doesn’t have the passing game that Fresno State brings.

Washington transfer Jake Haener has been bombing away with 422 yards and four scores against Utah State and 485 yards and two touchdowns last week against Nevada.

– Week 15 College Schedule

Why New Mexico Will Win

The Lobos were able to run on a Wyoming defense that should’ve been able to shut down the ground game.

With 223 yards, it wasn’t a dominant performance, but New Mexico will take the win. Junior Bobby Cole ran for 131 yards averaging six yards per pop, freshman Nathaniel Jones added 55 yards and a touchdown, and the offense was able to work just enough to get by.

The Fresno State run defense has struggled. Utah State and UNLV aren’t exactly dominant on the ground, but they were able to get things going, and Hawaii ripped off 323 yards in the opener. New Mexico won’t throw on the Bulldogs, but if they can rip off yards in chunks,

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

Combine the Fresno State passing game with the nation’s No. 1 pass rush – averaging 4.4 sacks per game – and the Bulldogs will bounce back from the loss to Nevada and come up with an easy win. It’ll be their fourth straight game away from home, but it won’t be a problem.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Fresno State vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

Fresno State 41, New Mexico 20

Bet on Fresno State vs New Mexico with BetMGM

Fresno State -12, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

5: Wonder Woman 1984

1: A Holly Dolly Christmas

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections