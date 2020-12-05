Fresno State vs Nevada Prediction, Game Preview

Fresno State vs Nevada prediction and game preview.

Fresno State vs Nevada Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Fresno State (3-1) vs Nevada (5-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Fresno State Will Win

The Bulldogs had a weird first week against Hawaii, but the team just needed to get going. Over the last three weeks, Fresno State has cranked up the offense with veteran RB Ronnie Rivers, but it’s the defensive side that turned things around.

The pass rush leads the nation with five sacks per game, getting steady production throughout from a variety of parts. The Nevada offensive line hasn’t done enough for the running game, and it’s just okay in pass protection.

– Week 14 College Schedule

Why Nevada Will Win

Yeah, Fresno State has gone on a three-game winning streak, but beating Colorado State, UNLV and Utah State isn’t anything to get too jazzed up about.

A win is a win is a win, but Nevada is a ramp up in talent level.

The Wolf Pack might have lost last week at Hawaii, but the offense wasn’t bad, the passing game has been strong throughout the season, and this is the toughest receiving corps the Bulldogs have had to deal with so far by a ton.

Yes, Nevada QB Carson Strong’s production has dropped, but even in the loss last week – the 168 yards were the fewest of the season – he still hit 80% of his passes.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

Nevada will get back on track at home.

The passing game won’t go off on the Bulldogs, but the pass rush will be a bother in the backfield, the offense will be a bit more explosive, and the defensive front will keep Rivers from taking over the game.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Fresno State vs Nevada Prediction, Line

Nevada 27, Fresno State 24

Bet on Fresno State vs Nevada with BetMGM

Nevada -6.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections