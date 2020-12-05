Fresno State vs Nevada Prediction, Game Preview

Fresno State vs Nevada prediction and game preview.
Fresno State vs Nevada Broadcast
Date: Saturday, December 5
Game Time: 10:30 ET
Venue: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV
Network: FS1
Fresno State (3-1) vs Nevada (5-1) Game Preview
Why Fresno State Will Win
The Bulldogs had a weird first week against Hawaii, but the team just needed to get going. Over the last three weeks, Fresno State has cranked up the offense with veteran RB Ronnie Rivers, but it’s the defensive side that turned things around.
The pass rush leads the nation with five sacks per game, getting steady production throughout from a variety of parts. The Nevada offensive line hasn’t done enough for the running game, and it’s just okay in pass protection.
Why Nevada Will Win
Yeah, Fresno State has gone on a three-game winning streak, but beating Colorado State, UNLV and Utah State isn’t anything to get too jazzed up about.
A win is a win is a win, but Nevada is a ramp up in talent level.
The Wolf Pack might have lost last week at Hawaii, but the offense wasn’t bad, the passing game has been strong throughout the season, and this is the toughest receiving corps the Bulldogs have had to deal with so far by a ton.
Yes, Nevada QB Carson Strong’s production has dropped, but even in the loss last week – the 168 yards were the fewest of the season – he still hit 80% of his passes.
What’s Going To Happen
Nevada will get back on track at home.
The passing game won’t go off on the Bulldogs, but the pass rush will be a bother in the backfield, the offense will be a bit more explosive, and the defensive front will keep Rivers from taking over the game.
Fresno State vs Nevada Prediction, Line
Nevada 27, Fresno State 24
Nevada -6.5, o/u: 59.5
