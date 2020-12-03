Florida vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Florida vs Tennessee prediction and game preview.

Florida vs Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

Network: CBS

Florida (7-1) vs Tennessee (2-5) Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

Tennessee isn’t moving the ball at all.

The defense isn’t amazing, but it’s also not getting any help. The Vol offense was able to connect on 60% of its third down chances against Auburn, but that’s an outlier. In general so far, the Vols have been a total disaster on third downs – they’re last in the SEC in conversions – and the defense isn’t doing its part, either.

That all leads to the other big problem – time of possession. Florida can strike quickly, but keeping Kyle Trask and company off the field as much as possible is a must. For all of the flash and dash, the Gators are terrific when it comes to ball control, there aren’t a ton of turnovers outside of a few high-profile Trask misfires, and then there’s the offense.

It’s relentless.

Trask hasn’t thrown a pick in either of the last two games, he’s up to 36 touchdown passes hitting 71% of his throws, and the big plays keep on coming. Trask has improved his completion percentage over each of the last five games, but …

Why Tennessee Will Win

Tennessee has the pass rush to be an issue.

The Gator offensive front is doing an outstanding job in pass protection, but Tennessee is decent at generate enough of a push behind the line to be a problem. Not having star pass rusher Kivon Bennett around doesn’t help, but the D is consistent at getting into the backfield.

For all of the offensive problems, it came up with its first 200 rushing yard, 200 receiving yard game of the year in the loss to Auburn a few weeks ago, RB Eric Gray is quietly cranking out a big season with three 100-yard days in the last four, and it all has to start working.

The Florida defense has started to looked great lately, but going against Vanderbilt and Kentucky had a lot to do with that. However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Florida D was good against Georgia and others, too.

Like Alabama’s defense, the Gators suffer a wee bit perception-wise after playing Ole Miss early – the game at Texas A&M didn’t help – but they really are good enough on that side of the ball to at least hold serve.

Tennessee keeps on trying, but it’s not having any real luck over the five-game losing streak, and now it’s about to get hit hard by Trask and the Florida O that gets through this, deals with LSU, and then will be off to the SEC Championship.

Florida vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Florida 37, Tennessee 17

Florida -17.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Must See Rating:

