Florida vs Oklahoma: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Florida vs Oklahoma: Goodyear Cotton Bowl prediction and game preview.

Florida vs Oklahoma: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, December 30

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Florida (8-3) vs Oklahoma (8-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

– It’s only the second meeting ever between the two college football powerhouses, with the first a 24-14 Tim Tebow/Urban Meyer-led Gator victory over Sam Bradford’s Sooners for the 2008 national championship. This isn’t that, but the two offenses should put on a show in what could and should be among the highest-scoring firefights of the bowl season … maybe. Oklahoma and Florida each average 42 points per game, but …

– Florida star QB Kyle Trask is missing his phenomenal targets. TE Kyle Trask and receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes are all skipping this to preserve the investment for the NFL.

Trask is still great, the Gators have plenty of strong young receivers who should step up, and head coach Dan Mullen knows how to win bowl games. He has won two in a row for Florida, four straight going back to his Mississippi State days and he’s 7-2 overall. Florida is 10-3 in bowls going back to 2004.

– Oklahoma lost late to Kansas State and Iowa State early in the season, matured and improved as the season went on, got a few key parts back in RB Rhamondre Stevenson and DE Ronnie Perkins in the middle of the campaign, and went on a seven-game winning run on the way to the Big 12 title.

QB Spencer Rattler got better and the offensive kept on improving as the team ended up sixth in the final CFP rankings. The program has lost its last three bowl games – all in the College Football Playoff; head coach Lincoln Riley has never won a bowl game – and five of the last six.

Why Florida, Oklahoma Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

NEXT: Why Florida Will Win, Why Oklahoma Will Win, Florida vs Oklahoma Prediction