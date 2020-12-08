Florida vs LSU Prediction, Game Preview

Florida vs LSU prediction and game preview.

Florida vs LSU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

Network: ESPN

Florida (8-1) vs LSU (3-5) Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

What is LSU doing right?

The effort is there, and the team is essentially trying to get the future stars as much experience as possible, and there’s just enough of a passing game to make the Gators worry a bit.

TJ Finley and Max Johnson are both struggling, but they’re at least combining to keep pushing the passing attack.

Florida’s mindset might be on the SEC Championship next week, there’s not enough of a ground game to worry about, and there’s just enough of a Tiger pass rush to get a little bit of pressure on Kyle Trask.

For all of the great things the Gators are doing, they’re not quite putting games away like Alabama is. There wasn’t any drama over the last few weeks, but there seems to be a ceiling around the mid-to-high 30s points-wise – LSU might be able to hang around for a while.

Why Florida Will Win

LSU’s offense has stalled.

There’s still talent on both sides of the ball, but the freshman quarterbacks just aren’t moving the ball enough, and the defense isn’t holding up.

Pressed in game after game, the secondary is allowing an SEC-high 313 yards per game with an offense that’s not providing any help. LSU might not be bad in the time of possession battle, but that’s not because of long scoring marches.

Kyle Trask continues to roll. It might take a little while to heat up at times, but he’s hitting well over 70% of his passes over the last four games with 16 touchdown passes and no picks. It’ll be more of the same against the Tigers.

What’s Going To Happen

There’s no reason for style points for Florida, and there no point in doing anything but getting through this game healthy and getting to Alabama at 9-1 with a shot at the College Football Playoff with a win.

LSU will come up with just enough points to not make this a total wipeout, but unlike the last few games, Florida will come out hot and put this away fast.

Florida vs LSU Prediction, Line

Florida 41, LSU 17

Florida -23, o/u: 68

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

