Florida State vs Duke Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs Duke prediction and game preview.

Florida State vs Duke Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Network: ACC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Florida State (2-6) vs Duke (2-8) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Duke Will Win

The Blue Devils might be struggling overall, but Florida State hasn’t played in close to a month.

So what’s going right during this rough run with just one ACC win?

They’re taking the ball away enough to matter. Oddly enough, one of their two wins came in the only game when they didn’t force a takeaway – against Syracuse – but they’ve been able to come up with multiple turnovers in five of the last eight games.

Florida State hadn’t had a huge issue with turnovers after a rough start, but before not being able to go, it turned it over five times in the final two games and is a -5 overall in turnover margin.

For a Blue Devil team struggling way too much in all phases, it needs the help.

– Week 15 College Schedule

Why Florida State Will Win

The Seminoles are having way too many problems in too many areas, but they should keep it simple. Run, run some more, and wait for Duke to screw up.

FSU isn’t taking the ball away enough to matter, but Duke can’t stop screwing up. The O has turned it over a whopping 35 times on the season, the team is -17 in turnover margin, and the glitch isn’t even close to being fixed with five giveaways last week against Miami.

The Blue Devil run defense hasn’t been anything great, and while the Noles aren’t rumbling on the ground, they have to give it a shot to control the game – and then take advantage of any and every opportunity.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

Florida State’s offense isn’t moving, but the defense is the bigger overall problem. It’s a disaster on third downs and the secondary has been lit up way too easily. Duke’s offense might not be consistent, but it’ll be able to throw.

Just when it seems like the Blue Devils will start to take over, the turnovers will kick in. The team just can’t stop screwing up, the defense is struggling too much, and FSU is – on the positive side after all this – rested.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Florida State vs Duke Prediction, Line

Florida State 34, Duke 30

Bet on Florida State vs Duke with BetMGM

Florida State -5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Wonder Woman 1984

1: A Holly Dolly Christmas

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections