Florida Atlantic vs Southern Miss Prediction, Game Preview

Florida Atlantic vs Southern Miss prediction and game preview.

Florida Atlantic vs Southern Miss Broadcast

Date: Thursday, December 10

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: MM Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

Network: CBS Sports Network

Florida Atlantic (5-2) vs Southern Miss (2-7) Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

The Owls might not have much of an offense, but the defensive side has been dominant. It got run over by Georgia Southern’s all-running attack, but that’s been about it – no one else has been able to get over 156 yards.

The defensive front brings one of the nation’s best pass rushes, the secondary isn’t allowing much of anything – allowing just four touchdown passes on the year with teams averaging just 5.6 yards per throw – and generating points against this group is like pulling teeth.

The Owls have yet to allow 20 points in any game. It’s not like they’re playing Alabama and Ohio State, but the D is only allowing 12.4 points per game and Southern Miss has averaged just over 14 points per game over the last four.

Why Southern Miss Will Win

The Florida Atlantic defense is amazing. The offense doesn’t work.

The passing game has hit 200 yards once – against a hapless UMass team – and the O as a whole is only averaging 329 yards and 18 points per game.

The Southern Miss defense hasn’t been a rock, but it’s been able to hold up well against mediocre offenses – it hasn’t t allowed more than 304 yards in any of the last three games.

Offensively, freshman Frank Gore Jr. is turning into a potential star to build around for the future – even with just 597 yards and two 100-yard games – and the rest of the offense has a little bit of pop. Get up fast somehow, and FAU doesn’t have the ability to come back.

What’s Going To Happen

The Florida Atlantic defense is going to take over.

If you like high-powered offense, turn away from this as both teams will struggle to do much of anything right. Florida Atlantic has a slightly better punting game and a much better defense. It won’t be pretty, but it’ll be a sixth win in the Willie Taggart era.

Florida Atlantic vs Southern Miss Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 24, Southern Miss 17

Florida Atlantic -8.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

