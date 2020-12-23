Florida Atlantic vs Memphis: Montgomery Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Florida Atlantic vs Memphis: Montgomery Bowl prediction and game preview.

Florida Atlantic vs Memphis: Montgomery Bowl Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, December 23

Game Time: 7:00

Venue: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Network: ESPN

Florida Atlantic (5-3) vs Memphis (7-3) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Montgomery Bowl

– Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart has never won a bowl game. He turned around WKU, and left for USF just before the team’s bowl appearance. He lost a bowl at USF and left for Oregon before coaching in one the next year, and he left Oregon for FSU before the Ducks played in the Las Vegas Bowl.

– This isn’t the Memphis of last year that won the American Athletic Conference title and pushed Penn State in a wild Cotton Bowl. However, it has a good offense, several key parts back from last year’s team including veteran QB Brady White, and it’s on a strong run of four wins in the last five games.

– If this all works well for FAU, you’re probably not going to like this bowl. The Owls play great defense, it’s good at slowing the pace, and it finds ways to win grinding games – usually. The team comes in on a two-game losing streak after getting into a stunning shootout loss to Southern Miss.

Why Florida Atlantic, Memphis Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

