Florida Atlantic vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Game Preview

Florida Atlantic vs Georgia Southern prediction and game preview.

Florida Atlantic vs Georgia Southern Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA

Network: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic (5-1) vs Georgia Southern (6-4) Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

There’s nothing dynamic about the Owl passing game, the offensive line isn’t playing all that well, and the offense as a whole is sputtering and coughing, but that defense …

The Owls gave up 20 points in the only loss of the year to Marshall, and that’s about it. Those were the most points the team gave up.

It’s great in the red zone – it’s got a great way of clamping down drives, the pass rush is unstoppable, and most importantly, the linebackers are a rock against the run.

The Owls haven’t allowed more than 156 rushing yards, gave up two touchdowns on the ground, and have yet to get gouged by anyone. Stop the Georgia Southern option from getting going, and stop Georgia Southern.

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

The Eagles have to control the clock early, and they have to score right away.

Florida Atlantic really doesn’t have enough of an offense to take over the game at any time, even with the 381 rushing yards against FIU a few weeks ago.

Georgia Southern has the ability take over games when it gets the option working, running for 250 yards or more seven times with last week’s loss to Georgia State the only time they weren’t able to get a win when the ground attack was working.

FAU might be playing great D, but it helps to play one of the easiest schedules in college football. There was the loss to Marshall, and the best win was over … UTSA?

What’s Going To Happen

Florida Atlantic’s defense is the real deal.

There might not be enough offense to overcome any sort of an early lead, but the defensive front will stuff the Georgia Southern ground game for under 250 yards – the Eagles are 0-3 when being held under.

Florida Atlantic vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 24, Georgia Southern 20

Georgia Southern -2.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

