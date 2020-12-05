Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan prediction and game preview.

Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

Network: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan (0-4) vs Western Michigan (4-0) Game Preview

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

Eastern Michigan is 0-4, but it’s a strong 0-4 with the passing game working, an offense that keeps moving, and with a defense that comes up with enough takeaways to help the cause.

QB Preston Hutchinson leads the way with 155 rushing yards and six scores – all of the team’s rushing touchdowns – but it’s his passing that carries the offense.

For all of the good things Western Michigan does, it can’t convert on third downs and it doesn’t control the clock. EMU has to dominate the tempo.

However …

Why Western Michigan Will Win

WMU continues to have the nation’s most efficient passing game.

Kaleb Eleby is hitting big play after big play, averaging close to 13 yards per pass with 12 touchdowns, an interception, and four rushing scores.

The WMU offensive front is giving everyone time to work, the running game is okay, and Eleby and the firepower are there to put the Eagles away fast. Throw in one of the most productive pass rushes to get to Hutchinson, and WMU has the right formula to roll.

What’s Going To Happen

Eastern Michigan continues to find ways to play close games – three of the four games were decided by eight points or fewer – and then … lose.

Western Michigan is the opposite of Eastern Michigan – it’s 4-0 and finds ways to win close games. It’ll do it again, but the offense will be too much for EMU to keep up.

Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan Prediction, Line

Western Michigan 40, Eastern Michigan 31

Western Michigan -13.5, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

