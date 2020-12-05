Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 6

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Network: FOX

Detroit Lions (4-7) vs Chicago Bears (5-6) Game Preview

Why Detroit Lions Will Win

How much did this team need a coaching change?

There’s a shot this is a case of a team losing its head coach, and then taking off – look at how good Atlanta has been. It’s not like Darrell Bevell is going to be around for the long haul, but things can’t be any worse for a team that couldn’t score against Carolina and got rolled by Houston in front of the Thanksgiving-watching world.

Chicago’s offense continues to have the worst ground game in the NFL, the defense made too many business decisions against Green Bay, and Mitchell Trubisky is the starting quarterback.

And Matt Patricia is no longer the Detroit head coach.

Why Chicago Bears Will Win

The defense is going to play better.

It didn’t show up against the Packers, but the offense managed to keep fighting late with a good running day from David Montgomery and some yards from Trubisky to at least make the passing game go a bit.

Detroit has an iffy quarterback situation with Matthew Stafford banged up, but the bigger problem is a secondary that’s been lit up for over 300 yards in two of the last three games.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago

You’re only thinking about playing him in multiple-quarterback leagues, but he threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns in the first game against Detroit, and he threw for 242 and three scores last week against Green Bay. He might not be good, and he might get most of his yards when the game is out of reach, but there’s no running game – he’s it for the offense.

What’s Going To Happen

Detroit had Chicago beaten in the season-opener, but D’Andre Swift dropped the game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds. The Lions will play far better this week than they did over the last few games – and in losses in four of the last five games – but Chicago is about to show up.

After the embarrassment in Green Bay, the Bear defense will come up with a huge performance to make up for a mediocre Trubisky start.

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears Prediction, Line

Chicago 23, Detroit 17

Chicago -3, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

