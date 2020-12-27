Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 27

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: CBS

Denver Broncos (5-9) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

The Chargers have figured out how to win.

It took most of the year and a whole lot of misfires, but they were able to beat the Raiders in overtime as part of a two-game winning streak for the first time all year.

There’s been only one turnover and a +3 turnover margin over the two-game run, and Denver doesn’t do anything to take the ball away.

The Broncos have also given the ball away an NFL-high 30 times. This is an explosive LA team that doesn’t necessarily need the breaks, but it’ll get them.

Why Denver Broncos Will Win

The Denver secondary doesn’t allow a whole lot of big deep plays.

The defense hasn’t been good enough, and field position has been an issue all year, but the D isn’t bad at getting off the field, Justin Herbert doesn’t hit a whole lot of deep plays, and there’s not a great running attack to worry about.

Yes, field position has been an issue for the Broncos, but Los Angeles has a tougher time – it’s always seemingly starting with long fields to work with.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Melvin Gordon, Denver

Gordon has quietly been coming up with big production over the last few weeks. He might not be doing anything as a receiver, but he ran for 131 yards against Kansas City and scored twice last week against Buffalo. The Charger run D has allowed 160 yards in four of the last seven games.

What’s Going To Happen

Denver was able to come up with a tough 31-30 win in the first meeting in a fun shootout. The two teams are in different places now with LA getting better and the Broncos struggling to get through.

Denver’s turnover issues will be a big deal. The Charger defense will be just good enough, Herbert will be great, and it’ll be a three-game winning streak before closing out with Kansas City.

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 31, Denver 27

Los Angeles -3, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

