Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX

Network: CBS

Dallas Cowboys (4-9) vs San Francisco 49ers (5-8) vs Game Preview

Why Dallas Cowboys Will Win

The passing game is still solid. It’s not at Dak Prescott level with Andy Dalton under center, but it’s not all that bad. The yards weren’t there against Cincinnati, but it was effective when it had its chances.

The key here is for the offense to not screw up. Dallas has turned it over four times in four games, but San Francisco is a turnover disaster with two or more in each of the last seven games and in nine of the last ten. Dallas will come up with at least two takeaways and should capitalize on both.

Why San Francisco 49ers Will Win

Nah, the passing game hasn’t been that great post-Dak.

Worse yet, the defense is a disaster, especially against the run with the league’s worst D against anyone who wants to pound away. The Cowboys have allowed 100 rushing yards or more in seven of the last eight games, and now San Francisco won’t mess around.

The passing game has been working, but the Niners will want and need to run and run some more until Dallas can stop it.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Jeff Wilson, San Francisco

Really … you’re going to play Jeff Wilson in your playoffs? Jerick McKinnon didn’t get a lot of work last week, and Raheem Mostert suffered a concussion. Wilson only ran for 31 yards and a touchdown against Washington, but the Football Team’s run defense is nasty. You want any running back you can against this Dallas run D.

What’s Going To Happen

Dallas is still sort of in the playoff picture, but not really. It’ll be done after this week.

San Francisco is a hot mess at turning the ball over, but the defense should be able to rise up and be strong against the mediocre Dallas O, and the running game will rumble over the D.

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction, Line

San Francisco 27, Dallas 17

San Francisco -3, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

