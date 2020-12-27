Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 27

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Network: FOX

Dallas Cowboys (5-9) vs Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) Game Preview

Why Philadelphia Eagles Will Win

The Eagle offense has found a spark in Jalen Hurts.

He hasn’t been perfect, and Philadelphia lost to Arizona last week, but the last two weeks the O came up with over 400 yards of total yards after only getting there once all season.

Hurts runs things quicker, the running game has started to work more, and Dallas can’t stop any of it. The injured Cowboys are last in the NFL in run defense and now the offense isn’t doing enough to help the cause.

Why Dallas Cowboys Will Win

The defense might be awful, but the takeaways are there.

As bad as Dallas has been, it’s been able to force mistakes over the last two weeks – both wins – coming up with seven turnovers to do enough to generate points for an O that’s not getting to 300 yards. There was only one other time the Cowboys were able to come up with more than two turnovers – the four they got against Philadelphia in a 23-9 loss back in early November.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

Is this the week he finally comes up with some semblance of production again? He missed last week with a calf injury and is questionable this week, but he’s expected to git it a try. But will it matter? He hasn’t rushed for a touchdown since coming up with two against the Giants way back to mid-October.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Carolina beat Washington? If that happens, the winner of this is still alive for the NFC East title, with it getting really, really interesting if the Eagles win and the Football Team lose – the two play in Week 17.

Philadelphia is having all sorts of defensive issues – it fell off the map in the secondary over the last month – but the offense isn’t turning the ball over. It has only given it up three times in the last four games, and Dallas needs to come up with at least two takeaways to get the win.

This will be a surprisingly entertaining game, with Hurts coming through late.

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 27, Dallas 23

Philadelphia -3, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

