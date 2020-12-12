Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Network: FOX

Dallas Cowboys (3-8) vs Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1) Game Preview

Why Dallas Cowboys Will Win

The Cincinnati offense has stopped.

It’s not like the Bengals were all that great throughout the first half of the season, but at least Joe Burrow got the passing game going. After the bye week, Cincinnati has scored ten points or fewer three times and 17 in the other game.

It lost all four games.

This is where the running game is supposed to kick in, and it’s not picking up the slack. On the flip side, Dallas is at least generating a little offense with well over 350 yards in three of the last four games. They can do a better job in the war of attrition.

Why Cincinnati Bengals Will Win

The Dallas defense continues to be awful.

Baltimore ran for close to 300 yards, Washington threw for well over 300, and the Bengals have to keep on trying to do something, anything with the ground game.

Joe Mixon is still out, and the rotation of backs aren’t that strong, but this is the game to try it out. Just don’t turn the ball over – giveaways have been a major problem over the last four games – take advantage of any Cowboy mistakes, and hope the Dallas running game still doesn’t work.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati

The Bengals aren’t generating any ground game without Joe Mixon, but against the league’s worst run defense, this is the game to give it a go. It starts with Bernard needing to get more of a role running the ball, and that’s not his game. He’s not a workhorse, he’s more of a do-it-all back, but there’s no reason to have him on your roster if you’re not playing him this week.

What’s Going To Happen

Both of these teams are playing like they’re ready for the season to be over. The weather will be bad, there won’t be much of a passing game, and Ezekiel Elliott is hurting.

This is the game for the Bengals to find just enough defensively against the middling Cowboy attack to keep the score low – they’ve allowed 20 points or fewer over the last three games – and the offense will have a decent second half spurt to finally get a third win.

Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 20, Dalas 17

Dallas -3, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

