Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, December 8

Game Time: 8:05 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Network: FOX or NFL Network

Dallas Cowboys (3-8) vs Baltimore Ravens (6-5) Game Preview

Why Dallas Cowboys Will Win

What kind of shape is Baltimore really in?

It’s just getting back Lamar Jackson, players are still trickling in after missing time, and the team is on an ugly three-game losing streak with a passing game that can’t get going and a ground attack that hasn’t been its normal self.

Dallas might be struggling, and it was awful against Washington last time out, but it had a whole lot of rest. Baltimore had six days. Dallas has been off since Thanksgiving.

Why Baltimore Ravens Will Win

It’s time to start running again.

The Dallas defense is last in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, but the run defense is a bigger problem, allowing the most yards in the NFL and well over 100 in five of the last six games.

After all of the problems and all of the issues, the Ravens can make this easy. Run, rely on the great defense to hold up against the bad Cowboy O, and run some more. Control the clock, get to over 150 yards on the ground, and all will be fine.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

It’s been a rough run. He only has 707 rushing yards and five scores with two receiving touchdowns, and he hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown in six games.

The carries are there, and he hasn’t been bad – he hit Minnesota for 103 yards and a receiving TD – but that’s not why you keep playing him. Baltimore stuffed Pittsburgh last week and has allowed just eight touchdowns on the ground.

But he’s Zeke. You’re going to play him.

What’s Going To Happen

Dallas will come out fired up and with fresh legs, going on a few early scoring drives to make this a game right away. And then the Raven running game will kick in.

Baltimore will pound away for 200 yards, the defense will shut things down in the second half, and it’ll be strange, but desperately needed win after a stranger last few weeks.

Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens Prediction, Line

Baltimore 30, Dallas 17

Baltimore -7.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

