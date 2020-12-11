Colorado vs Utah Prediction, Game Preview

Colorado vs Utah prediction and game preview.

Colorado vs Utah Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

Network: FOX

Colorado (4-0) vs Utah (1-2) Game Preview

Why Utah Will Win

Utah’s running game is gearing up, getting better in each of the three games so far.

The freshman Ty Jordan is a smallish, quick back who came up with 167 yards last week once he started to get the work, and veteran transfer QB Jake Bentley has to avoid the turnovers he gave up in the first two games.

The team had the look like it needed a few games to get up to speed, and the hope has to be that it’s now there. The defense has been a rock on third downs, the run defense has been great so far, and the team is playing like Utah is supposed to.

Colorado’s offensive line hasn’t been anything great when it comes to keeping teams out of the backfield, and the O has been a wee bit inconsistent, but …

Why Colorado Will Win

The running game ripped up Arizona last week and UCLA in the opener.

Jarek Broussard was good over the first three games, and then he went off with 301 yards last week against the Wildcats. Yeah, Utah looked good against Oregon State last week, but that’s partly because the Beavers were without star RB Jermar Jefferson and had to start a new quarterback.

The Buffs are hardly perfect, but the offensive backfield is set, the defense is getting off the field with plenty of third down stops, and the pass defense isn’t giving up anything deep.

It’s as if its head coach knows how to coach up a D – Karl Dorrell’s secondary is allowing quarterbacks to hit just 52% of their passes and allowed one touchdown pass in the last three games.

What’s Going To Happen

So where does Colorado stand in the Pac-12 title chase? That partly depends on what happens in the USC vs. UCLA game, but win this, and there’s a chance the Pac-12 makes it a Trojan-Buffalo conference title game since their matchup was off.

Utah’s lines are strong, and Colorado hasn’t been that impressive, but the Buffaloes will lock down in the secondary and will get just enough balance to survive a fun fight.

Colorado vs Utah Prediction, Line

Colorado 26, Utah 23

Colorado -2, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

