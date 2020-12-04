Colorado vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview

Colorado vs Arizona prediction and game preview.
Colorado vs Arizona Broadcast
Date: Saturday, December 5
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Network: FS1
Colorado (3-0) vs Arizona (0-3) Game Preview
Why Colorado Will Win
How is this all working? How are the Buffaloes able to get to 3-0 in a rebuilding year under a new coaching staff?
The team is keeping the ball for FOREVER. The offense has had it for over 35 minutes a game, it’s not turning the ball over enough to matter, and both sides of the ball are great on third downs.
Jarek Broussard has been one of the nation’s best running backs for a three-game stretch with 432 yards and three scores, QB Sam Noyer hasn’t been bad, and new head coach Karl Dorrell’s defense has been great when it has had to be.
On the flip side, Arizona can’t move the chains, there isn’t enough of a running game, and there’s no pass rush whatsoever.
Why Arizona Will Win
The Wildcats were able to hit on enough big plays to stay alive in a good loss to USC, and there have been just enough decent moments from the offense to think the switch could soon be flipped on.
RB Gary Brightwell is a good pounder, and he and the ground game will have to do even more to try taking over games. Colorado’s run defense has been a rock over the last two games, but the Wildcats have to keep hammering away because …
What’s Going To Happen
Arizona QB Grant Gunnell is trying to get past a shoulder injury. The Arizona offense sputtered too much over the last few weeks – the line isn’t doing anything in pass protection – and there isn’t any pass rush to take advantage of a still-emerging line.
Sort of the forgotten unbeaten team in the Pac-12 – the USC game didn’t happen, and the win over San Diego State doesn’t get any respect – but Colorado will keep on winning. Arizona just doesn’t have the production from the lines to pull this off.
Colorado vs Arizona Prediction, Line
Colorado 30, Arizona 17
Colorado -7, o/u: 57.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
Must See Rating: 2.5
