Colorado State vs San Diego State Prediction, Game Preview

Colorado State vs San Diego State prediction and game preview.

Colorado State vs San Diego State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Network: CBS Sports Network

Colorado State (1-2) vs San Diego State (3-3) Game Preview

Why Colorado State Will Win

San Diego State lost its offensive mojo.

It was never going to be Alabama offensively, but the idea under Brady Hoke was to be a bit more explosive, rely on the always great defense, and everything would take care of itself from there.

However, the Aztec lost three of their last four games including a 20-10 outing at Colorado when the O couldn’t get anything rolling. And now it has to deal with the Colorado State pass rush.

The Rams are a rock against the run and live behind the line so far with 13 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in three games. The San Diego State line allows way, way too many tackles for loss.

Why San Diego State Will Win

Colorado State’s offense can’t get moving.

It’s a disaster on third downs, the ground attack is among the worst in the Mountain West, and there’s absolutely no ball control whatsoever.

San Diego State might not be doing enough offensively, but the defense hasn’t skipped a beat from the Rocky Long era.

The defense is doing everything right against the pass, and it should be able to match Colorado State tackle for loss for tackle for loss.

What’s Going To Happen

San Diego State is just never going to be settled this season, having to move around to play its games. It’ll be fine in Carson, California, mainly because the defense still travels.

Both defenses will stop the run, and both offenses will sputter and cough all game long with scoring points being like pulling teeth. The San Diego State defense will come up a few extra stops an ugly win.

Colorado State vs San Diego State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 26, Colorado State 17

San Diego State -7.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

