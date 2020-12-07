College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Prediction: What Will Round 3 Be On Tuesday?

What will the 2020 College Football Playoff top 25 rankings be when the third round is released on Tuesday night?

Just a few more of these to go.

Remember, as always, the committee is giving its thoughts for right now and not projecting how this will all be in the end. Wait and see what happens after the conference championships, but for this week, there should be a whole lot of movement down low, a whole lot of new teams in the middle, and not much going on up top.

These are College Football Playoff ranking predictions. This isn’t how we’d do it – that’s what the CFN rankings are for. This is us projecting what they’ll be.

We’re trying to read the room.

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction Top 25 Projection

25. Wisconsin Badgers 2-2

Last Week College Football Playoff Ranking: 16

The Case For This Spot: There really isn’t any, other than that the defense is No. 1 in the nation in a few categories and the wins over Illinois and Michigan were totally dominant. This is the Not A Lot Of Other Options No. 25 token ranking.

Up Next: at Iowa

24. Liberty Flames 9-1

Last Week College Football Playoff Ranking: Not Ranked

The Case For This Spot: The only loss was to a decent NC State team by one in the final moments on a blocked kick. The wins over Virginia Tech and Syracuse aren’t great, but they’re stronger than what a whole lot of other teams on this list have done.

Up Next: Possible Bowl Game

23. NC State Wolfpack 8-3

Last Week College Football Playoff Ranking: Not Ranked

The Case For This Spot: It was a very quietly nice season with a four-game winning streak to close things out. The Wolfpack aren’t going to pass any eye tests, but they handed Liberty its only loss, and they’ll get some respect for a 44-41 fight against Miami.

Up Next: Possible Bowl Game

22. Texas Longhorns 6-3

Last Week College Football Playoff Ranking: Not Ranked

The Case For This Spot: 69-31 over Kansas State on the road. It was silly that the Longhorns were dropped out of the top 25 last week after a tight 23-20 loss to an Iowa State team that the committee loves with an undying passion, and now they’re going to be back in after a blowout in Manhattan.

Up Next: at Kansas

21. North Carolina Tar Heels 7-3

Last Week College Football Playoff Ranking: Not Ranked

The Case For This Spot: There are warts. The loss to Florida State is unforgivable, and losing to Virginia hurts, but the committee’s version of the eye test should work, the performance against Notre Dame was solid, and there are enough decent wins to get the Heels just up against the top 20.

Up Next: at Miami

NEXT: Top 20 College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction