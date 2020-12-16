College Football Playoff Top 25: Penultimate Rankings. Who's Sneaking Up?

shares
By CollegeFootballNews.com |
December 15, 2020 6:15 pm
The results from the penultimate round of the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, released December 15th.
25. Colorado Buffaloes 4-1 (NR)
24. San Jose State Spartans 6-0 (NR)
23. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (24)
22. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (23)
21. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-3 (24)
20. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (20)
19. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (19)
18. Miami Hurricanes 8-2 (10)
17. BYU Cougars 9-1 (18)
16. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (16)
15. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-3 (17)
14. Northwestern Wildcats 6-1 (14)
13. USC Trojans 5-0 (15)
12. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-0 (13)
11. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (12)
10. Oklahoma Sooners 8-2 (11)
9. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (8)
8. Georgia Bulldogs 7-2 (9)
7. Florida Gators 8-1 (6)
6. Iowa State Cyclones 8-2 (7)
5. Texas A&M Aggies 7-1 (5)
4. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 (4)
3. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (3)
2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-0 (2)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-0 (1)
