College Football Playoff Top 25: Penultimate Rankings. Who's Sneaking Up?

The results from the penultimate round of the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, released December 15th.

25. Colorado Buffaloes 4-1 (NR)

24. San Jose State Spartans 6-0 (NR)

23. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (24)

22. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (23)

21. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-3 (24)

20. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (20)

19. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (19)

18. Miami Hurricanes 8-2 (10)

17. BYU Cougars 9-1 (18)

16. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (16)

15. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-3 (17)

14. Northwestern Wildcats 6-1 (14)

13. USC Trojans 5-0 (15)

12. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-0 (13)

11. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (12)

10. Oklahoma Sooners 8-2 (11)

9. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (8)

8. Georgia Bulldogs 7-2 (9)

7. Florida Gators 8-1 (6)

6. Iowa State Cyclones 8-2 (7)

5. Texas A&M Aggies 7-1 (5)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 (4)

3. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (3)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-0 (1)