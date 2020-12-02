College Football Playoff Rankings: Who Made The Big Move In The 2nd CFP Top 25?

The results from the second round of the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, released December 1st.

25. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 8-1 (NR)

24. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (25)

23. Oregon Ducks 3-1 (15)

22. Washington Huskies 3-0 (NR)

21. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (21)

20. USC Trojans 3-0 (NR)

19. Iowa Hawkeyes 4-2 (24)

18. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 9-0 (20)

17. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-3 (19)

16. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1 (16)

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-2 (23)

14. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (8)

13. BYU Cougars 9-0 (14)

12. Indiana Hoosiers 5-1 (12)

11. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 (11)

10. Miami Hurricanes 7-1 (10)

9. Iowa State Cyclones 7-2 (13)

8. Georgia Bulldogs 6-2 (9)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7)

6. Florida Gators 7-1 (6)

5. Texas A&M Aggies 6-1 (5)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0 (4)

3. Clemson Tigers 8-1 (3)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 8-0 (1)