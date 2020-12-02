College Football Playoff Rankings: Who Made The Big Move In The 2nd CFP Top 25?

shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By CollegeFootballNews.com |
December 1, 2020 6:14 pm
The results from the second round of the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, released December 1st.
25. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 8-1 (NR)
24. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (25)
23. Oregon Ducks 3-1 (15)
22. Washington Huskies 3-0 (NR)
21. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (21)
20. USC Trojans 3-0 (NR)
19. Iowa Hawkeyes 4-2 (24)
18. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 9-0 (20)
17. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-3 (19)
16. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1 (16)
15. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-2 (23)
14. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (8)
13. BYU Cougars 9-0 (14)
12. Indiana Hoosiers 5-1 (12)
11. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 (11)
10. Miami Hurricanes 7-1 (10)
9. Iowa State Cyclones 7-2 (13)
8. Georgia Bulldogs 6-2 (9)
7. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7)
6. Florida Gators 7-1 (6)
5. Texas A&M Aggies 6-1 (5)
4. Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0 (4)
3. Clemson Tigers 8-1 (3)
2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-0 (2)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 8-0 (1)
CFP prediction, CFP Rankings, CFP top 25, College Football, college football playoff prediction, college football playoff projection, College Football Playoff Rankings, College Football Playoff Top 25, College Football Rankings, Top 25 Rankings, CFN, CFN Rankings, College Football Playoff, College Football Playoff Rankings, News, Polls Rankings, Teams Conferences, Week 14
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email